Smart Home Application - UX/UI Design Concept

Hello guys!
I would like to present you my Smart Home Application concept. 📱
With this application you can easly manage smart devices automatically and manually in entire house.
You can also check my Behance case study for Smart Home application.
Please share your thoughts in the comment sections and leave a 🧡if you like it!
Behance: https://www.behance.net/petraeljkovi
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/Zeljkovic