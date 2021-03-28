Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Smart Home Application - UX/UI Design Concept

Smart Home Application - UX/UI Design Concept chart icons flat illustration household entirehouse house applicationui application uxuidesign flatdesign devices smartdevices smarthome smart app ux typography ui minimal design
Hello guys!

I would like to present you my Smart Home Application concept. 📱 
With this application you can easly manage smart devices automatically and manually in entire house.

