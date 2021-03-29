GoDaddy Online Store

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
We did some kickass concept work and testing over at the GoDaddy design team on how to leverage GoDaddy's Online Store features and products. Here is an interactive demo from last year's sprint. BIG kudos to everyone involved!

Team at GoDaddy:

Creative Direction: @Steve Rowcliffe, @Adam Sandoval, @Rolf Jensen
Design: @Adam Sandoval, @Rolf Jensen
Development: @John Choura, @Ken Manz, Oguzhan Curavci
Copy: Sara Borzatta
UX Research: @Gabe Telepak, Jane Greenstein
Digital Market Strategist: Jennifer Etter and Jane Greenstein

↳ Live Link
↳ Animatic

