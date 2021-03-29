GoDaddy Online Store

We did some kickass concept work and testing over at the GoDaddy design team on how to leverage GoDaddy's Online Store features and products. Here is an interactive demo from last year's sprint. BIG kudos to everyone involved!

Team at GoDaddy:

Creative Direction: @Steve Rowcliffe, @Adam Sandoval, @Rolf Jensen

Design: @Adam Sandoval, @Rolf Jensen

Development: @John Choura, @Ken Manz, Oguzhan Curavci

Copy: Sara Borzatta

UX Research: @Gabe Telepak, Jane Greenstein

Digital Market Strategist: Jennifer Etter and Jane Greenstein

↳ Live Link

↳ Animatic