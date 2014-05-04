Ellie Stringer

Elliot Page Poly Composite

Elliot Page Poly Composite low-poly illustrator brenos the man
Thanks to @Breno Bitencourt for the great tutorial!

Tenho que practicar mais, mas amo como viciante o processo eh! Obridada, gostoso!

Rebound of
Low-poly Tutorial + Timelapse
By Breno Bitencourt
Posted on May 4, 2014
