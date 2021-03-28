Stock trading app

Tried to change UI of a existing share trading app. Previous app design was very cumbersome to navigate and pretty much flat.

Only objective was to make it colorful and attractive so that it can attract larger target audience to start investing and make process simple and elegant.

All feedback will be appreciated.

You can follow me for more progress and more design on my social media also can hire me on Fiverr.

https://twitter.com/Another_Dhawal

https://www.behance.net/nebhrajani8797

https://www.fiverr.com/share/8vv7a4