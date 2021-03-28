Motivation App redesign V2

Trending designs to inspire you
So I was basically using this motivation app for a while and it's UI was very simple and flat. So I decided to add some colors and change feed style along with typography.
Hope you will enjoy this.
As always any feedback will be appreciated.
