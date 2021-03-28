Good for Sale
Pool Party Flyer

Pool Party Flyer is a print flyer template for any club party, seasonal bash, exotic themed eve, hotel special event, poolside evening cocktail, summer and spring related exotic or tropical party, including spring break. This flyer can also be used for beach-theme purposes and fresh sound music festival

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and a help file with links to used fonts are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Averox

Couture

BigNoodleTitling

Din Condensed

Helvetica Neue Thin

5.8x5.8

Posted on Mar 28, 2021
