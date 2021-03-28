Homly - Real Estate Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Guys 🖐,
Finally back to explore! This is the Exploration for Real Estate Landing Page. Real estate agency website to help people to find their dream home.
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like❤ it :)
Thank you !!
