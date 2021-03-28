Abhay Sharma Art

Hulk me or Green me!

Wanted to use this as my Logo, but some say, "It's not perfect".
What are your thoughts on this?
.
Here I come with my exploration for portraying subjects into vector artworks
Posted on Mar 28, 2021
