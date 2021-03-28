Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Derek Mohr

NFT Logo: The Beatles

Derek Mohr
Derek Mohr
NFT Logo: The Beatles beatles graphic design grand rapids derek mohr token nonfungible nft logo logo design minimalism redesign recreated postmodern typography branding logo crypto exchange cryptocurrency cryptoart crypto nft
So, NFT's are not a world for me. But, that probably won't stop me from making design-related cryptoart. Does it count as cryptoart if you just print it?

Until I it's available as a poster, find it on Rarible.

Derek Mohr
Derek Mohr
Developer by Day, Designer by Night

