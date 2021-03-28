Chat app "PING" concept screens.

This is my first attempt for becoming UI/UX designer. I started with simple app design nothing fancy.

More screenshots and screens are available on my Instagram, Twitter, Figma and Behance.

All sorts of feedbacks will be appreciated since this is my first attempt.

You can follow me for more progress and more design on my social media also can hire me on Fiverr.

https://www.instagram.com/dhawalnebhrajani/

https://twitter.com/Another_Dhawal

https://www.behance.net/nebhrajani8797

https://www.fiverr.com/share/8vv7a4