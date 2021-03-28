Dhawal Nebhrajani

Chat app "PING" concept screens.

Chat app "PING" concept screens. design ux ui app
This is my first attempt for becoming UI/UX designer. I started with simple app design nothing fancy.
More screenshots and screens are available on my Instagram, Twitter, Figma and Behance.
All sorts of feedbacks will be appreciated since this is my first attempt.
Posted on Mar 28, 2021
