Roadtrip Design System logo

I'm sharing with you the logo I created for the Design System of Mobivia's brands (Norauto, Auto5, ATU, Midas...) on which I work at Norauto.

Called Roadtrip, this design system conveys the joy we feel while traveling and the great experiences we live during these escapes.

A Design System offers a library of visual style, components and other guides documented and disseminated by a documentation to centralize code and design tools to serve as a reference of elements to be reused in order to build products in a more efficient and consistent way improving the user experience.

