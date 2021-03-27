Roadtrip Design System logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm sharing with you the logo I created for the Design System of Mobivia's brands (Norauto, Auto5, ATU, Midas...) on which I work at Norauto.
Called Roadtrip, this design system conveys the joy we feel while traveling and the great experiences we live during these escapes.
A Design System offers a library of visual style, components and other guides documented and disseminated by a documentation to centralize code and design tools to serve as a reference of elements to be reused in order to build products in a more efficient and consistent way improving the user experience.