Zeus - Logo Design

Zeus - Logo Design logo type logo grid grid logo mythology logotype design wordmark logo wordmark logotype custom type lightning bolt lightning logo purple purple logo greek gods greek mythology greek god olympian zeus logo design logo
  1. Zeus-Dribbble-01.png
  2. Zeus-Dribbble-02.png
  3. Zeus-Card-1600x1200.png
  4. Zeus-Grid-1600x1200.png

I thought it would be a fun design exercise to create logotypes for each of the twelve Olympians from ancient Greek mythology.
Logotypes of their names, inspired by what each member of the Greek pantheon were gods for.

Starting with the the sky and thunder god and king of the Olympians: ZEUS

Next up: Athena

Thanks for watching!
And which of the twelve Olympians is your favorite?

