Zeus - Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I thought it would be a fun design exercise to create logotypes for each of the twelve Olympians from ancient Greek mythology.
Logotypes of their names, inspired by what each member of the Greek pantheon were gods for.
Starting with the the sky and thunder god and king of the Olympians: ZEUS
Next up: Athena
Thanks for watching!
And which of the twelve Olympians is your favorite?