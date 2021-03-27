Si™ DEV | Zhenya – Independence of the year 2020 on Awwwards

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
So I found this post by Zhenay Rynzhuk celebrating the awards she has recently won due to her outstanding display of creativity.
I felt very excited for her and decided that you know what, this would be very cool to explore when developed, and her fans can immerse themselves and truly celebrate this achievement with her.
So here we are after 2 days recreating everything from scratch – design, 3D modelling, and development.
Visit the website: HERE
Tools used:
Sketch, Cinema 4D and Octane Render, VS Code, Vanilla JS, GSAP, Three.js and Webflow implementation.
