Si™ DEV | Zhenya – Independence of the year 2020 on Awwwards

So I found this post by Zhenay Rynzhuk celebrating the awards she has recently won due to her outstanding display of creativity.

I felt very excited for her and decided that you know what, this would be very cool to explore when developed, and her fans can immerse themselves and truly celebrate this achievement with her.

So here we are after 2 days recreating everything from scratch – design, 3D modelling, and development.

Visit the website: HERE

Tools used:
Sketch, Cinema 4D and Octane Render, VS Code, Vanilla JS, GSAP, Three.js and Webflow implementation.

Awwwards independent zhenyary 2020
Rebound of
Independent of the year 2020 on Awwwards
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
