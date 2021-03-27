Maulana Guntur Alharits

Momify product product design mommy moms babies baby pregnancy pregnant uiux uidesign logo branding logodesign illustration app icon ux ui application ui design
Hello Everyone!

This is UI application of pregnancy tracker or predictions, I hope you guys like it!

Also comments and thoughts are greatly appreciated.

Thanks for watching and stay safe!
Got a project?, small or big project, please hit me up👋📞
📩 : gunturalharits28@gmail.com
📲 : https://www.instagram.com/gunturalll/

