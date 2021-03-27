geometric minimal modern business logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
https://www.fiverr.com/monizshah/design-modern-minimalist-geometric-logo-with-in-24-hours
I have more than FIVE years of experience in branding and graphic design. I believe a good logo has to be simple, clean, memorable, timeless, eye catching versatile and appropriate for its intended purpose. As a brand/logo designer these guidelines will lead me when I will create YOUR professional logo. I had helped above 250 of start up business for designing their brand.