HuntJobs - Job Search Dashboard

Hi guys! 👋
This is my exploration design about HuntJobs is a dashboard for connecting job seekers, freelancers globally with employers.
HuntJobs allows you to search for jobs by category, popular jobs, recent jobs, and much more.
What do you think about this dashboard?
Feel free to comment on them below
Hope you like it! Press "L". ✨
Thank you
Have a nice day! 🍹☀️
