Shakuro Graphics

Posing For A Photo

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Posing For A Photo photo fashion posing friends girl character graphic digital art character illustration illustration for web flat character design illustration art illustrator vector character shakuro design art illustration
Download color palette

An illustration of friends posing for a photo — a great addition to a fashion blog. Or maybe a lifestyle one? It’s versatile!
Cheers 🙂

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like