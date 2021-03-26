Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Daniil F.

Mimicons — Premium Icons

Daniil F.
Daniil F.
minimal concept illustration design iconset neumorphism squircle ux clean app ui icons set icons

Mimicons 1.0 — 500 Premium Icons 🥇
Price: $9

Mimicons 1.0 — 500 Premium Icons 🥇
Mimicons 1.0 — 500 Premium Icons 🥇

Mimicons 1.0 — 500 Premium Icons 🥇

I'm excited to share my Mimicons icons set 🥳

Mimicons 1.0 fully customizable icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the stroke weight, color, style of any icon in seconds. Right inside Figma.

Special 20% discount for Dribbble buyers. Use promo code DR20

User-centered design for digital products 🚀
