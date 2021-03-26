Olli Suoranta

🟢 Mascots for Paytrail

🟢 Mascots for Paytrail illustration
[PAID WORK] I designed a mascot for Paytrail and did this "clipart" pack for free use inside the company. Here are some of the variations.

Posted on Mar 26, 2021
