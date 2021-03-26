Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdullah

IHAO Landing Page

Abdullah
Abdullah
  • Save
IHAO Landing Page landing page landingpage company design web design app ux ui
Download color palette

IHAO
The Iraq Health Access Organization (“IHAO”) was founded in 2007 with the vision of returning Iraq to its once leading position in healthcare. Starting initially as a Full bright project, which won the New Leaders Award by the International Institute of Education.

I would love to hear your feedback on layout and color ;)
Instagram - heyabdullah.ui

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2021
Abdullah
Abdullah

More by Abdullah

View profile
    • Like