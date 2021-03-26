Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Masum

Panda🐼 Global🌎 creative complex logo animation

Masum
Masum
  • Save
Panda🐼 Global🌎 creative complex logo animation dailylogodesignchallange outro balloons intro globe space star panda pandaglobal animations graphicdesign design aftereffects motion motiongraphics illustration logo animation animated
Download color palette

Panda🐼 Global🌎 creative logo animation. Feel Free to criticize my work😍 and give your valuable feedback ♥️.

Thanks for watching😎 Have a nice day🤟

Check my profile on other platfrom👇

Behance

Upwork

897582d8073a0528e481c563b85b6cfb
Rebound of
Global Panda Logo Design
By Masum
Masum
Masum

More by Masum

View profile
    • Like