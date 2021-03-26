Nikman

Shot #2

Shot #2 watch tv couple 20 design characterdesign 3d art 3d shot lowpoly
Shot from a series of videos about the impact of the pandemic on technological progress for the "Economy of Moscow"
Posted on Mar 26, 2021
