Foodservice Industry Platform

Foodservice Industry Platform
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Hi, guys!

Check out our new shot — the foodservice industry platform 🍔
Fresh Jobs — connecting restaurants with waiters, bartenders and cooks. Sounds cool, huh? 😉

On the shot you see the bartender's profile page where they can add education and work experience.
📸 A good photo is worth a million words, right? Upload a photo from the events to illustrate your work experience.

We took soft pastel shades of light-blue, pink yellow and lilac 🍦 Such combination is usually associated with something sweet, like marshmellow, ice-cream or cotton candy which correlates with the theme 🍭

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

