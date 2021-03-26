The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, guys!

Check out our new shot — the foodservice industry platform 🍔

Fresh Jobs — connecting restaurants with waiters, bartenders and cooks. Sounds cool, huh? 😉

On the shot you see the bartender's profile page where they can add education and work experience.

📸 A good photo is worth a million words, right? Upload a photo from the events to illustrate your work experience.

We took soft pastel shades of light-blue, pink yellow and lilac 🍦 Such combination is usually associated with something sweet, like marshmellow, ice-cream or cotton candy which correlates with the theme 🍭

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!



Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜