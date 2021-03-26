Ethereal Creation

Chibi Shows Off Her Dribbling Skills

Chibi Shows Off Her Dribbling Skills practice originalcharater procreate app digital illustration chibi
Hello dribblers!

I want to share with you my second attempt of illustrating characters. Particularly leaning towards chibi-style. Hope you like it!

Posted on Mar 26, 2021
