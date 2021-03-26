Online Courses Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀
What's up, guys? Hope you're doing good 🙂
Today I want to share with you a web app interface I've made recently. This is an education platform, where you can find dozens of courses for growing your skills. I used some bright colors for making the learning process more positive and pleasant
abhi.document@gmail.com
