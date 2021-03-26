Ideal Office Corners: Room for the Zzzs

The office nap room (of our dreams) has these:

A full-body massage chair we can’t get up from

A queen-sized bed with a 360-enclosable privacy pod

A life-size Tony plushie to doze off on

The office cat as our nap/cuddle companion

A robot dog to rouse us from our siesta

To tell you the truth, our eyes are getting heavy just thinking about it. But we’re pretty sure a nap space like this would give our creativity and productivity a decent boost.

This wraps up our series on ideal office corners, so tell us what your dream office space looks like while we go catch up on some...... *snores*......