Siddharth Chakraborty
Nickelfox

Protrack | Employee Tracking Made Easy

Siddharth Chakraborty
Nickelfox
Siddharth Chakraborty for Nickelfox
Hire Us
  • Save
Protrack | Employee Tracking Made Easy webdesign employee management hr software employee engagement daily ui dashboard dashboard design dashboard app dashboad dashboard ui web design web ui creative design ux ui design user experience user interface design uiux uidesign ui
Protrack | Employee Tracking Made Easy webdesign employee management hr software employee engagement daily ui dashboard dashboard design dashboard app dashboad dashboard ui web design web ui creative design ux ui design user experience user interface design uiux uidesign ui
Download color palette
  1. Protrack - Employee Tracking Made Easy_2.png
  2. Protrack - Employee Tracking Made Easy.png

Designed a platform to bridge the gap between employees and their management team in a pandemic setup encouraging healthy monitoring and promoting productivity across their team members.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120383701/Protrack-Employee-tracking-made-easy

Hope you like it! Want to see more?
Press «L» and stay tuned!
See you around!

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter

Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Hire Us

More by Nickelfox

View profile
    • Like