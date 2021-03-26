Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

Green Deliver Logo

MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
  • Save
Green Deliver Logo illustrator illustration identity color concept clean creative art app 3d flat brand simple mockup branding icon vector minimal logo design
Download color palette

Green Deliver is an online based nursery from where you can order plants of your choice through their app and most important part of this plant company is, buyer's orders will be delivered at home by the company with proper safety.
-
Don't forget to share your feedback below.

I am available for new project.
Contact here: hasibuldipto777@gmail.com

FULL VIEW HERE:
Behance
Facebook
Instagram
Twittter

MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

More by MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

View profile
    • Like