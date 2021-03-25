Furniture Website

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Last time I only used one photo for my layout. And I thought it would be nice to make an other screen with more photos. I like those designs, where the photos have different aspect ratios. It looks much more interesting! Like in a fashion magazine. The pastel colors are exactly to my taste. Have a nice day!
Check out my website & get to know me 👋: https://www.lalithasananikone.de