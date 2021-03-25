Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lalitha Sananikone

Furniture Website

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone
Furniture Website
Last time I only used one photo for my layout. And I thought it would be nice to make an other screen with more photos. I like those designs, where the photos have different aspect ratios. It looks much more interesting! Like in a fashion magazine. The pastel colors are exactly to my taste. Have a nice day!
https://www.lalithasananikone.de

Lalitha Sananikone
Lalitha Sananikone

