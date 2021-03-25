Kaël Gustin-Hiron

RPESD Title Logo texture metal pink turquoise neon card game illustration letter game colorful logo branding affinitydesigner retro design retro logo retrowave retro
This is a title/logo for a web card game.
The story takes place in a futuristic retrowave pirate universe.
The game site was a university group project.

Made with Photoshop & Affinity Designer.

