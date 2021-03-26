Benjamin Parker

Fossil Keynote - Interactive Presentation Template

Fossil Keynote - Interactive Presentation Template
Here is 'Fossil' my latest keynote template that is for sale on lowerkase. This new template is designed to be used as either a normal keynote presentation or an interactive presentation to be used within Tiled.

Check it out here! https://lowerkase.gumroad.com/

