Tom Owen

2 Two Jewels - Logo

Tom Owen
Tom Owen
  • Save
2 Two Jewels - Logo identity design graphic design art direction jewelry logo tutu dancer jewelry children blue gold ballerina
Download color palette

My customer was looking for a whimsical identity design for their children's jewelry startup. Part of the challenge was that a delicate bracelet and ballerina needed to be included as part of the logo. A vector file and short Photoshop frame animation was created for promotions and social media posts.

Tom Owen
Tom Owen

More by Tom Owen

View profile
    • Like