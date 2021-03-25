Kaël Gustin-Hiron

LostBot Title Project

colorful robots affinitydesigner typography vector branding logo illustration blue letter design title game
Lostbot is a story game with robots and mysteries. This title/logo is an artistic vision of the universe.

Made with Affinity Designer.

🤖 🗺️

