Amber Jen

Blender Practice: 3D Text

Amber Jen
Amber Jen
  • Save
Blender Practice: 3D Text brush pencil pen spray text polygon lowpoly blender 3d
Download color palette

3D Text Illustration by following Polygon Runway.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 25, 2021
Amber Jen
Amber Jen

More by Amber Jen

View profile
    • Like