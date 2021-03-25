Pen & Mug

Gaucho Burrito Co.

Gaucho Burrito Co. tacos peppers gun badge logo burritos food and drink restaurant logo design hot sauce texas mexican logodesign branding design cactus food logo mexican food logo cowboy gaucho restaurant logo weekly logo challenge burrito
  1. gauchos-drib3.jpg
  2. gauchos-drib1.jpg
  3. gauchos-drib2.jpg
  4. Gaucho burrito wrapper.jpg
  5. gauchos tee edit.jpg

Even the toughest of folks have been known to cry when enjoying a Gaucho Burrito. Some claim it’s because of their 3 Pepper craft hot sauce. We think they’re just getting emotional about how great the flavors (and the branding) are 😉.

Brand & web design for food/bev industry
