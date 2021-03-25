Vivek Kay
Sivik©Atelier

Mobile Payment & Wallet App

Vivek Kay
Sivik©Atelier
Vivek Kay for Sivik©Atelier
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile Payment & Wallet App ui ux design android ios after effects minimal typography interactive microinteraction peer to peer payment wallet product design mobile animation app web illustration
Mobile Payment & Wallet App ui ux design android ios after effects minimal typography interactive microinteraction peer to peer payment wallet product design mobile animation app web illustration
Mobile Payment & Wallet App ui ux design android ios after effects minimal typography interactive microinteraction peer to peer payment wallet product design mobile animation app web illustration
Download color palette
  1. 027 - Social Payment App_Dribbble_1.mp4
  2. Dribbble Shot 1_027.jpg
  3. Dribbble Shot 3_027.jpg
  4. Dribbble Shot 2_027.jpg

Hello Dribbblers!

Here is a quick look at a mobile payment and wallet app I recently worked on.

Press 'L' on the keyboard if you enjoyed it. Cheers!😊
Be Inspired & Stay Creative🎨

Dribbble | Behance | Instagram

Sivik©Atelier
Sivik©Atelier
Award-Winning Creative Duo based in Dubai—UAE
Hire Us

More by Sivik©Atelier

View profile
    • Like