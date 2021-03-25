Bianca Dippenaar

Retro poster design

Retro poster design branding design ux ui illustration graphicdesign minimalist 3d typography design poster design poster
You & Me Poster

When I had this poster idea in mind, I knew I wanted to make the typography tight and orderly but the surrounding spacious.

My design ultimately being built on a faux 3D concept of 2D typography.

