Bianca Dippenaar logo vector packaging minimalist graphicdesign brand design ux ui art minimal illustration logodesign personal branding personal typography design logo branding design branding
I wanted to keep my personal brand very simple and minimalistic, but also add a small touch of personality in there with my handwriting.

My logo is used on my CV, my invoices, my personal branding items and on my freelance socials.

