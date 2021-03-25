Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bianca Dippenaar

Sun Burn logo

Bianca Dippenaar
Bianca Dippenaar
  • Save
Sun Burn logo graphicdesign ux ui brand design illustration packaging branding design logodesign sunny sun vintage logo icon branding logo design
Download color palette

Sun Burn Logo

Retro-style clothing brand with a modern twist.
I designed this logo, keeping in mind that I wanted to attach it to no specific era in time, but wanted it to look modern and feel familiar.

The minimalistic design allows the logo to be switched up or down for multiple branding purposes.

Bianca Dippenaar
Bianca Dippenaar

More by Bianca Dippenaar

View profile
    • Like