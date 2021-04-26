Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Melissa Leide
LLT Group

Grubbage :: Iconography

Melissa Leide
LLT Group
Melissa Leide for LLT Group
Grubbage :: Iconography
We developed this fun and playful, food-based iconography system to help build out the Grubbage brand. These designs help guide users through the process and explain how Grubbage works while also providing a unique texture across the site.

LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
