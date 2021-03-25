Customize Clothing Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Ethnico presents itself as a holistic platform for both customized and readymade clothing.
We’ve designed and developed this complete platform that connects artisans, boutiques, and clothing houses across Chennai.
Here’s a short video depicting the bespoke stitching and customized tailoring experiences with Ethnico.
What do you guys think of it?