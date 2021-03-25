Paras Aggarwal
Customize Clothing Animation

Paras Aggarwal
Paras Aggarwal for illuminz
Ethnico presents itself as a holistic platform for both customized and readymade clothing.

We’ve designed and developed this complete platform that connects artisans, boutiques, and clothing houses across Chennai.

Here’s a short video depicting the bespoke stitching and customized tailoring experiences with Ethnico.

What do you guys think of it?

