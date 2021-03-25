Purrweb UI

Discount App

Discount App
Yo, friends! Wanna share with you our vision of the Discount app — an aggregator of discounts from different places 🛍

📍 Works like this: you pick the location, so the app can offer you various options from beauty salons, shops, etc. near you.

💆🏻‍♀️ On the first screen, there is a smart offers dashboard, based on your preferences — places with discounts, the nearest places, etc. They can be filtered by category.

👀 The second screen is the studio's image profile, where you can see active promotions, information about the studio and their revolutions.

💇🏻‍♂️ The third screen — the studio image screen, with an opened discount card.

🌲 Rich green creates a sense of energy, reliability — what a service needs, which provides the ability to pay for services through the app.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Olya Fleryanovich

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

