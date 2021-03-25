Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Yo, friends! Wanna share with you our vision of the Discount app — an aggregator of discounts from different places 🛍
📍 Works like this: you pick the location, so the app can offer you various options from beauty salons, shops, etc. near you.
💆🏻♀️ On the first screen, there is a smart offers dashboard, based on your preferences — places with discounts, the nearest places, etc. They can be filtered by category.
👀 The second screen is the studio's image profile, where you can see active promotions, information about the studio and their revolutions.
💇🏻♂️ The third screen — the studio image screen, with an opened discount card.
🌲 Rich green creates a sense of energy, reliability — what a service needs, which provides the ability to pay for services through the app.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Olya Fleryanovich
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜