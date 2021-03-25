My Remedy Web App - Behance UX/UI Design Case Study

Currently, I am open to Hire!

Hi Dribbblers!

I have uploaded the full UX/UI design case study of My Remedy web app on Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/116162231/My-Remedy-Web-App-UXUI-Case-Study. We did the branding, product UX/UI design using design sprint, and marketing website. My Remedy is a joint-venture between local producers, cannabis experts, and trusted dispensaries, which uses high-powered technology to take the guesswork out of finding, buying, and trying cannabis.

I hope you guys like it.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Disclaimer: This project was done at Troon Technologies with @ImranJamshed and @UmeHabiba

Let's connect: Instagram | Behance | Facebook