Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Austin W

Camping Essentials Icon Set

Austin W
Austin W
Hire Me
  • Save
Camping Essentials Icon Set illustrator camping icons icon set design illustration adobe illustrator
Camping Essentials Icon Set illustrator camping icons icon set design illustration adobe illustrator
Download color palette
  1. Camping_Icons_Dribble-03.png
  2. Camping_Icon_Sketches.jpg

I created this set of 12 icons to represent various essential items a person would need while camping. From top to bottom, read left to right: water bottle, flash light, match, knife, energy bar, first aid kit, sun glasses, tent, backpack, cooking pot, rope, sleeping bag.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2021
Austin W
Austin W
Mind Mythos
Hire Me

More by Austin W

View profile
    • Like