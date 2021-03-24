ken jacobsen

Love One Another

Love One Another message saying poster artwork emblem design vector art woodcut vintage classic illustration pen and ink
Poster art, honoring what has to be the best religious teaching ever. The design is based on classic book designers like William Morris and I drew the lettering based on Medieval Gothic letterforms.

You can buy prints at https://www.etsy.com/listing/1029310019/love-one-another-christian-wall-art?ref=shop_home_active_1

