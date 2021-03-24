Svitlana Vynnyk

Personal Banking Dashboard design

Personal Banking Dashboard design
That's my new design for managing money and investors. Made it extremely stylish and useful.
Hope you like it, let me know what you think in the comments.

Posted on Mar 24, 2021
