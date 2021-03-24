MehediCreation

Carefull transport

MehediCreation
MehediCreation
  • Save
Carefull transport freelancer initial logo monogram logo logo brand mark identity design cr careful transport vector art icon vector business logo awesome logo construction logo minimalist logo typography modern logo graphicdesign creative logo branding
Download color palette

Carefull transport logo design. What do you think about this awesome Concept?
Let me know your thoughts in the comment!
.
Looking for the best-customized minimalist logo design for your brand?
👉Just contact the link below!
.
Mail: mmhasan797@gmail.com
.
Follow me on
Instagram | Behance

MehediCreation
MehediCreation

More by MehediCreation

View profile
    • Like