Gauthier Hien

Raffles - Website



Raffles - Website principle app sketch app prototyping luxury brand hotel business ux design eshop e-commerce responsive web design brand experience
Raffles had a website that was very practical and did not reflect the travel experience offered by its luxury hotels and resorts.

We designed the new website to give you a taste of your future travel experience. The Raffles website is an immersion in each of the destinations offered by the brand. We also placed the concierge service at the heart of the experience in order to assist the user in the key moments of his experience.



