Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Walking Men

Eddy app — Website 001

Walking Men
Walking Men
  • Save
Eddy app — Website 001 layout art direction accounting blobs ux vector ui design music app webdesign
Download color palette

Eddy App is a music royalty accounting software tailored for indie labels. It's clear, fast and transparent. Its simplified digital platform keeps your music royalty accounting organised.

Watch live: https://www.eddy.app/en/

Press “L” to appreciate it and share your feedback with us below!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2021
Walking Men
Walking Men

More by Walking Men

View profile
    • Like