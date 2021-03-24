Jordan Jenkins
unfold

SmartUV Logo

Jordan Jenkins
unfold
Jordan Jenkins for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
SmartUV Logo mark identity spark icon brand typography type color geometric shapes mockup business card uv light clean smartuv design branding logo
SmartUV Logo mark identity spark icon brand typography type color geometric shapes mockup business card uv light clean smartuv design branding logo
SmartUV Logo mark identity spark icon brand typography type color geometric shapes mockup business card uv light clean smartuv design branding logo
SmartUV Logo mark identity spark icon brand typography type color geometric shapes mockup business card uv light clean smartuv design branding logo
SmartUV Logo mark identity spark icon brand typography type color geometric shapes mockup business card uv light clean smartuv design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Frame 9.png
  2. Frame 10.png
  3. Frame 11.png
  4. Frame 18.png
  5. Frame 20.png

Approved Logo design for www.smartuv.shop

Smart UV uses smart UV-C light technology for home disinfecting and sanitizing. This concept is a combination of elements that focus on the radiating of UV light. The abstract shapes are representitive of the radiating light burst from UV light.

Let us know what you think 💬

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like